Howland police looking for suspect in Aldi cash robbery while customers were shopping

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Aldi grocery store in Howland off Route 46 was robbed Sunday evening while customers were inside shopping.

Howland police released store surveillance video of the robbery on Wednesday.

The man wearing a blue winter coat with his hood up is who Howland police are trying to identify in the video.

Dispatcher: “What did he get away with?”

Caller: “Um, pretty much all of our money.”

“He was in there for approximately around 10 minutes. He had talked to a couple employees inquiring about getting hired before he actually found who the manager was,” said Det. Sean Stephens, Howland Police Department.

Investigators said the man forced the manager into a back office, telling her he had a weapon, but never showed it.

“She did a good job of staying as calm as possible and still getting through the incident as best as possible with no injury to herself or any of the customers within the store,” Stephens said.

It happened while customers were inside shopping, seemingly unaware of what was going on.

The suspect in the video is even seen walking past someone checking out while he casually exits the store.

“It’s one of those reminders of people to try to be a little bit aware of surroundings,” Stephens said.

Howland police are following up on leads.

If anyone has any information about the incident, if they saw the man get into a certain kind of car or even recognize him, they’re asked to contact Howland police.

The police department number is 330-856-5555 or anyone can send them a message on their Facebook page “Howland Township Police Dept.” where they can remain anonymous.