HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a vehicle.

Investigators posted pictures Monday on the department’s Facebook page asking if anyone recognizes the man or truck.

Courtesy: Howland Twp. Police Dept.

Police did not release details as to why they are looking for the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 330-856-5555. You can also send a private message via social media.