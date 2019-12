Three children were accompanied by uniformed officers on a shopping spree at the Eastwood Mall

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland police union hosted its first Shop with a Cop at Target at the Eastwood Mall.

Three children were accompanied by uniformed officers on a shopping spree.

Each kid got a $200 dollar gift card.

The union hopes the event will grow and allow them to take more children shopping next Christmas.