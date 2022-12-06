HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland Township police hope that someone recognizes two people seen on surveillance video throwing bricks through the front window of a home.

The vandalism happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Anderson Ave.

After throwing the bricks, the two people then ran westbound on Anderson Avenue.

Police posted video of the incident on their Facebook page Monday.

Those with information or with more video footage are asked to contact police at 330-856-5555 and ask to speak with a detective. Private messages can also be sent to the police department’s Facebook page, and tipsters can remain anonymous.