HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested on an OVI charge in Howland after a crash at Elm Road and Genesee Avenue on Thursday morning.

The driver was going south on Elm Road when police said he failed to yield at the intersection.

Police said his vehicle crashed into another one as it was leaving a plaza on Genesee Avenue.

That car was then pushed into a third vehicle.

The two other drivers were taken to the hospital for non-serious injuries.