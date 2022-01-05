HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a suspect they say is responsible for multiple thefts from vehicles overnight in the area of Raglan Drive.

According to a post on the Howland Township Police Department’s Facebook page, the vehicles were unlocked in driveways.

Police released a photo of the man asking anyone with information on the thefts or his identity to call them at 330-856-5555 and ask to speak with a detective. Those with information can also send a private message to police through their Facebook page.

Police also warned residents to remove valuables from their cars overnight and lock the doors.