Howland officer taken to hospital after possible drug exposure during traffic stop

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland police officer was taken to the hospital last week after possible drug exposure during a traffic stop.

According to the report, police made a traffic stop Thursday morning for a speeding Chevy Impala that went through a red light at the intersection of Elm Road and Genesse Avenue.

The officer said there was a large amount of money on the floor of the car and the passenger, Juchard Duncan, was looking around nervously and reached for his right pocket, the report said.

Duncan was ordered out of the vehicle. While searching Duncan, the officer found a plastic bag with a white substance in his pocket.

According to the report, the officer then felt weak, light-headed and extremely cold. When the officer asked what was in the bag, Duncan said, “I wouldn’t touch it without gloves.”

The Howland fire department was called to the scene and took the officer to St. Joseph’s Hospital for possible exposure to an opioid.

Police also found suspected heroin and more than $9,000 in cash in the vehicle.

Duncan had active warrants for aggravated burglary, kidnapping and domestic violence. He was taken to the Trumbull County Jail and charged with possession of drugs.

The driver, Bralia Rogers, was cited for driving under suspension.