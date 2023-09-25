HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing multiple charges, including child endangering, after a traffic stop in Howland.

Shaquia Rice, 31, is charged with endangering children, possession of an open container, driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license and prohibited U-turn.

Police pulled the vehicle over that Rice was driving just after 7 p.m. Sept. 16 on E. Market Street near the state Route 82 off-ramp. According to a Howland police report, the vehicle made an illegal U-turn in the middle of the roadway.

Police said Rice did not have a valid driver’s license, and an officer noticed that Rice appeared to be trying to conceal something in her bag. According to the report, when Rice stepped outside the vehicle, officers noted that she was slurring her words, and smelled of alcohol.

An officer then saw an open bottle of Colonial Club Long Island Iced Tea on the driver’s seat that was partially empty.

Police said at the time of the stop, a young child was in the back passenger seat of the vehicle, and the child seat that the child was riding in was not properly secured to the seat.

The child was turned over to a relative while Rice performed field sobriety tests. The report states that Rice refused to finish all of the tests, so she was taken into custody.

When questioned about the incident, Rice admitted that she had been drinking that day because her birthday was a few days prior, according to the police report.

She also refused to take a breath test, the report stated.

Rice pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday, with another court hearing set for Oct. 12.