HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In just a few weeks, the new Bass Pro Shop near the Eastwood Mall will be open to the public.

Wednesday, WKBN got a sneak peek as they put on the finishing touches to the 63,000-square-foot store.

The store’s general manager said they’re ready to welcome those in the Valley through the doors.

“We’re going to have a 5,000-square-foot fish tank, all kids of handpainted murals throughout the store, and we’re just super excited to bring the Bass Pro brand to the Northeast, Ohio area,” said general manager Bruce Miller.

Bass Pro Shop will be opening sometime next month, but a specific date hasn’t been announced.