HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Lots of teens are finishing up school, looking forward to a break for the holidays, but on Friday, one teen in Howland was working hard ahead of the grand opening of her business.

It’s not unusual for someone to open their own salon and nail studio, but Caliope Gialousis is just 17 years old. She decided to finish high school early and follow her dream.

“I said, let’s just go to beauty school, and I did the combo program. So fell in love with esthetics too. And here we are!” said Gialousis.

Gialousis started doing her own nails and then her friends’ when she was a freshman at Howland High School. When the pandemic hit, she decided to finish her education online.

Fast-forward and she’s now a licensed esthetician, has a nail tech permit and is opening her very own place — Rave Studio Salon and Spa — on Friday, where she’ll offer nail, hair and esthetics services.

“I wanted somewhere someone could relax, be themselves. I just wanted a safe space for everyone, and I put a pretty good team together,” Gialousis said.

With a little help from her parents, Gialousis rented the spot on Mayflower Road in Howland just a month ago, as she’s too young to sign a lease.

Gialousis says she wanted to be a business owner from a young age, and she’s following in her parents’ footsteps.

“They’ve always been business owners, and they’ve kind of drilled into my brain to open your own business one day. They’ve taught me ways to kind of manage yourself and it paid off,” Gialousis said. “Spent a lot of nights still here at 2 a.m. and it was a lot, but we made it work,”

Owning her own business isn’t the end of the road for Gialousis. After a few years, she wants to expand into a bigger space. Next, she’s working on getting licensed to do permanent makeup.

She has some advice for other teens who don’t want to follow a traditional path.

“Find something you love and just keep going with it, and everything will play out. In the beginning of esthetics school, I had no clue where I was going to., I was like, ‘I don’t know where this is going to take me,’ but it, it paid off.”

Rave Studio Salon and Spa’s open house is Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.