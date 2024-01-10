HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday, the State Medical Board of Ohio held a hearing about claims of sexual harassment against a massage therapist employed by the Avalon Grand Resort.

The allegations were made by Leanna Rocheleau, whose video on TikTok accusing Daniel Sharfal of sexual misconduct has been seen over 3 million times since Friday.

No criminal charges were filed in the incident, but Rocheleau wanted to speak out about the incident from 2021, telling WKBN what she said happened.

“He started with my arms, and he lifted my arm above my head and then stretched it across my body, causing my breasts to come out,” she said.

Rocheleau said she covered herself back up, while Sharfal continued massaging her lower body. That’s when Rocheleau said he touched her inappropriately.

“I’m full-on panic, shock because my heart is already thudding, and I’m, there is adrenaline rushing through my body, and I froze… At the end of the massage, he grabs my arm and whispers in my ear, and he says, ‘I’m sorry if I made you feel, but if I did anything that made you feel uncomfortable,” she said.

Rocheleau reported the incident to the resort and to the Howland Police Department.’The Warren City Prosecutor declined to file charges because of insufficient evidence.

She also reported the incident to the State Medical Board of Ohio — she’s not the only one. A different client accused Sharfal of exposing her breasts during a massage between March 10, 2021 and Sept. 21, 2021.

WKBN reached out to the Grand Resort for comment on these incidents. It released the following statement:

“On Friday of last week, The Grand Resort was made aware that a former client of the Spa at The Grand Resort made a social media posting suggesting that The Grand Resort did not take accusations made against one of our massage therapists seriously. The Grand Resort takes every concern of a guest or client seriously and each day works to provide world-class services. This former client participated in a ‘Couples Massage’ in August 2021. After the massage, one of the two participants complained to our management about an uncomfortable experience that occurred with her massage therapist. At that time, The Grand Resort did an investigation but was unable to determine if the therapist did either intentionally or unintentionally anything wrong or that was in any way inappropriate. This massage therapist has performed over 1,800 massages at The Grand Resort and this is the only complaint of this type that has ever been made against the therapist directly to us. The client requested that we immediately fire the therapist but based upon a possible single incident, it was not appropriate that we do so. Instead we provided a sincere apology to the client for her experience and eliminated all spa charges on both of their accounts. The client was also advised that if she was not happy with our decision that she could take the matter directly to the Ohio State Medical Board for their review. Apparently she followed through with this suggestion and all information that we had was shared with the Board. Two years later no decision has been handed down but the therapist advised us that he was recently granted a new license to practice. If other complaints have been filed directly to the Board, we would have no knowledge of them since the Board keeps that information confidential. This complaint has been ongoing for over two years with no final determination being made from the State Medical Board, to date. The State Medical Board has all of the facts and The Grand Resort believes that the State Board is in the best position to determine if any further action needs to be taken. The Grand Resort

Sharfal’s license was automatically renewed in December of 2023. He faced a report and recommendation hearing Wednesday at the State Board and gave his side of the story.

“I’ve been doing this for 28 years. I have never had any, any allegations or complaints ever. All I ever wanted to do in my life was to help people, and for the last 28 yers, that’s what I’ve done. I’ve help people, and I objected to like all these claims that are, they’re just not true,” he told the board.

In the hearing, those on the State Medical Board said there was not sufficient evidence of sexual misconduct but noted there was an issue with the way Sharfal was draping — or covering up — his clients.

The board issued a recommendation to reprimand Sharfal, and he must complete draping and patient boundary courses.