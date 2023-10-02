HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Howland Township Police Department issued a warning to residents after a string of thefts from vehicles took place over the weekend.

According to a post from the department, the thefts primarily took place in the Foxcroft neighborhood on Trefeathen and Micawber drives in the timeframe of late Saturday night to early Sunday morning.

The thefts occurred in unlocked vehicles, the post stated.

Police are asking anyone with home security cameras that may have caught footage of thefts to contact the department at 330-856-5555 and ask to speak with a detective.