HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Local police are advising the public to use caution with their vehicles after seeing an increased level of car break-ins and thefts.

Howland Township Police Department turned to social media Thursday to remind people to lock their cars after responding to several reports of items being stolen from cars.

According to a social media post, Howland police responded to reports of thefts at four different locations all before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to a June 10 Liberty Township police report, there have been multiple vehicle break-ins over the last several weeks in both Liberty Township and Youngstown. Not only were items stolen from vehicles — such as money, electronics and firearms — but several vehicles, specifically Kias, have been reported as stolen as well, according to the report.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that more than 1 million vehicles were stolen in the United States in 2022, the equivalent of one vehicle theft every 32 seconds.

To best safeguard your vehicle and the objects inside it, there are numerous precautions drivers should take:

Take the keys out of a vehicle and lock it upon exit. Do not leave keys in the car.

Close all windows when parking.

Park in well-lit areas or a garage, if available.

Never leave valuables in a vehicle, especially if they are visible from outside. If you must leave something in your vehicle, try to conceal it under a seat or in the glove compartment.

If you notice any suspicious activity, contact your local police department through its non-emergency number.