HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators reported seizing suspected drugs, cash and a weapon during a search of a Howland Township home last week.

The Niles Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Warren City Police Street Crimes Unit, Trumbull Action Group (TAG) and Howland Police Department executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Sandpiper Trail last Tuesday.

According to Niles Police Capt. John Marshall, investigators recovered approximately 450 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 100 grams of fentanyl, a firearm and approximately $2,000 in cash.

The investigation is ongoing.