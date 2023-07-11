HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents in one Trumbull County neighborhood are not happy with a church’s installation of a fence that obstructs their view of the woods.

Neighbors in Howland are sending a plea to the leaders of St. Mary and St. John Monastery to compromise with them on the installation of a 6-foot, non-transparent black fence that is visible from several of their backyards.

Andrew Begg has lived on Forest Hills Drive for about 12 years. One of the biggest reasons he bought the house was for the backyard, which is surrounded by woods and wildlife.

“I love the trees and nature and just being in the midst of it. We used to have deer and fox and things come through here and they’re all gone now,” Begg said.

He says the 6-foot fence that St. Mary and St. John Monastery is installing is to blame, saying the project started two years ago.

“It was going to be a black chain-linked fence that would disappear into the woods and then they came through with a bulldozer and started knocking down trees, which is pretty disruptive,” Begg said.

He says the work had stopped until this past summer.

Dottie Deleo lives right next door to Begg. She has been in her home for more than 50 years. Just yesterday, they were doing work in her yard and now the fence blocks the view of the woods.

“I just wish they would’ve maybe sent us a mailer saying we’re doing this for this reason or something to reach out to us to let us know. It’s just a shame it’s being done. It’s covering up all the wildlife,” Begg said.

We tried calling the monastery on Tuesday but their voicemail box was not set up. So, we tried going down there to talk to someone about their reasoning behind the fence but were asked to leave the property.

Neighbors want to stress that they love the fact that there’s a church in their backyards and they respect what they do, they just don’t understand the need for the big fence.

Now, they are taking matters into their own hands by planning to attend the next Howland Township trustees meeting at the township hall this Wednesday at 6 p.m. They plan to voice their concerns and hope to come to a compromise with the church.