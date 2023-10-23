WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment against a defendant in a felony assault and strangulation case.

David Hubbard, 40, of Struthers, faces a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault and two third-degree felony charges of domestic violence and strangulation stemming from an incident in Howland on Sept. 5.

According to a police report, officers were called to a home on North Road to investigate a reported assault.

The report states that a woman who had reportedly been assaulted by Hubbard was walking barefoot in the roadway while carrying a baby. A family member took the baby while crews transported the woman to the hospital for treatment.

According to the report, a family member of the woman reported answering a phone call from the woman in which she could be heard screaming for help. A neighbor also reported hearing a man screaming at someone and the woman later running toward the road with five children while screaming for help.

The woman told police that she was sleeping when Hubbard came in and screamed at her that she needed to buy him cigarettes. She said he then pulled her out of the bed by her hair and began hitting her multiple times.

The woman said Hubbard then grabbed a knife and scissors and began destroying clothing and items in the room. When she tried to stop him, she said Hubbard threatened to stab her in the chest with the knife, the report stated.

The woman also reported that Hubbard had grabbed her by the throat at one point and had also forced something that tasted chemical into her mouth.

The woman said she then grabbed the children and ran from the home.

Police said the woman had multiple bruises and injuries to her body.

Police arrived and ordered Hubbard to come out of the home. They said Hubbard took some time to eventually open the door, and he was taken into custody.

Hubbard denied attacking the woman or threatening her, saying she threw bleach at him. He did admit to using the knife to cut some of the items in the home, the report stated.

Police said when they walked into the home, they smelled an overwhelming odor of chemicals and observed several broken items and furniture that had slash marks on them. Police said it also appeared as if someone had poured bleach on women’s clothing in a closet.

A knife, which was found in the basement, was collected as evidence, according to the report.

Hubbard pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday, and he’s set to appear in court again for a pretrial on Nov. 16.