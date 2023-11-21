HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 2786 in Howland will continue the long-standing tradition of raising funds to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as part of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF).

The IAFF which represents paid full-time firefighters and emergency medical services personnel in the U.S. and Canada, has collected critical funds in local communities since 1954 – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program for the MDA.

Firefighters in Howland will hit the streets with boots in hand on Friday, November 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Howland Corners in Howland Township, asking pedestrians, drivers and other passersby to donate to MDA.

To date, the nearly seven-decade partnership has raised more than $679 million with involvement from over 300,000 firefighters nationwide. The annual program raises funds to support MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.

Dr. Donald S. Wood, president and CEO of the MDA, said in a press release that the efforts of the IFAA over the years have been “unprecedented.” The annual fundraising campaign allowed the MDA to do the “impossible” in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for people living with muscular dystrophy.”