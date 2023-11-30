HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for a Howland woman’s arrest after three dogs and a cat were removed from her care.

Breigh Mechling is facing four counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

According to a Howland police report, Mechling took off when officers responded to her home on Elizabeth Avenue SE Wednesday.

A man was there who told officers she contacted him to “get the dogs and put them somewhere.” The man says when he saw the condition of the dogs, he knew he needed to call someone to rescue the animals.

Officers noted that one of the dogs was throwing up liquid and bile, and they could see almost every bone in two of the dogs’ bodies through their skin. Another had open wounds.

Officers stated that bugs could also be seen jumping on and around a cat that was in a crate.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is currently caring for the animals.