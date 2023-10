HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was booked into the Trumbull County Jail after a traffic stop in Howland triggered a response from the bomb squad.

Police say an officer pulled over a vehicle Thursday evening for a traffic violation. The officer found items in the vehicle that appeared to be explosives. The Bomb Squad later determined those items weren’t explosives.

Police say the driver was taken to jail at the request of Homeland Security on an Immigrant Detainer.