HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Birthday presents and Christmas presents for a family as well as other merchandise were stolen from a home in Howland during a break-in Sunday.

According to a police report, a man and woman left their home on Genessee Avenue NE to go to work at about 4:45 a.m. and when the woman returned at about 9:30 a.m., she discovered the front door open.

Inside, the house was ransacked. Christmas and birthday presents for her child were missing as well as several TVs, a flight simulator, toys and other merchandise totaling over $1,600.

According to the report, the door appeared to be forced open and two men were recorded by a doorbell camera entering the house at about 4:49 a.m. and remained inside until about 5:40 a.m.

The report said that cameras inside the house were turned over, but the doorbell camera was not, which recorded the men coming and going.

The video showed the men bringing the times to the front lawn before leaving, however, the doorbell camera was not positioned to see how they left the scene.

Police are asking for anyone who recognizes the men in the photos to call police at 330-856-5555 and ask to speak with a detective.