HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A big project that’s reworking a busy interchange in Trumbull County is getting underway.

The diverging Diamond Interchange project in Howland Township has officially moved into the “active construction” phase.

Officials broke ground on the project Wednesday near the interchange on the land that once housed the historic yellow house.

The groundbreaking officially kicked off the $20 million project to transform the interchange into a diverging Diamond.

More than 50,000 vehicles travel through the area each day. The goal of the project is to improve both safety and congestion.

There will be lane restrictions and a ramp closure starting Thursday. The ramp from East Market Street to State Route 82 East will be closed for more than a year.

