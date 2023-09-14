HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The first closure associated with the $20 million Diverging Diamond interchange project in Trumbull County is active.

The ramp from East Market Street to Route 82 East in Howland closed on Thursday. Barriers were put into place to alert drivers.

The ramp will be closed for more than a year.

“The reason for that is we are rebuilding the structures at state Route 46 and 82,” said ODOT District 4 spokesman Ray Marsch. “So the detour for that is East Market Street to 46, and that’ll get you right back to state Route 82.”

Once completed, the state Routes 82 and 46 interchanges will be the first diverging diamond in Northeast Ohio.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.