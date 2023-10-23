HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Changes are underway in Howland as the Ohio Department of Transportation works on its $20 million diverging diamond interchange project.

State Route 46 under Route 82 is now closed through 8 a.m. Thursday as crews begin demolition work on the westbound bridge.

Traffic will flow on the eastbound bridge in both directions during demolition.

Once complete, crews will start working to build a new bridge over State Route 46 which is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.