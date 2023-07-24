HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple crews are on the scene of a large laundromat fire early Monday morning.

Fire departments from numerous agencies are on the scene of a large fire at Mayfair Laundromat, located in Golden Point Plaza at the 2100 block of Elm Road NE. Part of Elm Road has been blocked off.

Fire crews on scene told First News no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Most of the blaze has lessened as of just before 6 a.m., but crews are still on scene of the smoking building.

Cortland, Bazetta and Warren fire departments were all assisting Howland Fire Department on scene.