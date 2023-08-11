HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Creative Learning Workshop is inviting community members to check out what it has to offer.

CLW is a vocational and adult day service provider for adults with disabilities with 13 locations across Ohio. It’s hosting an open house and resource fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Howland facility on North River Road NE.

It’ll give people an opportunity to learn about the services CLW provides.

Attendees can even purchase Abili-Tees, which are T-shirts made by people with disabilities.

“Our goal for this is to get the community involved with people with disabilities,” said Brittani Sample, CLW provider services manager. “We have a lot of disability awareness, but I think we could be doing more with acceptance.”

CLW has been in the Warren-area since 2008, but moved to its current location in 2019.