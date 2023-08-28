HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was shot following an all-night standoff on Highlawn Avenue SE died Friday.

Randall Fife, 35, died of his wounds in St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he was taken after he was shot about 7 a.m. Wednesday by members of the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team.

Four CRT members were wounded in the same shooting that killed Fife. They were all treated for their injuries and released.

The CRT team was called after township police were called to Fife’s home just after 8 p.m. Tuesday and Fife barricaded himself inside with three other people.

The team waited outside the house all night but decided to go in Wednesday morning because they were concerned about the other three people inside. Shortly after they breached the back door, gunfire broke out.

The state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation is looking into the shooting.

The Internal Affairs Division of the Youngstown Police Department is also investigating because at least one of the officers who exchanged gunfire with Fife is a member of the CRT team.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office is also investigating and an autopsy will be performed on Fife.