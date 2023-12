HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ultra Shine Auto Spa in Howland will be closed for several days after it was broken into overnight, according to a social media announcement.

Money, tools and landscaping equipment was stolen Thursday night, according to a Facebook post by the business.

They’re offering a reward to anyone who has information about the incident.

Courtesy: Ultra Shine Auto Spa Howland on Facebook

First News has requested a police report and will update this story with new information.