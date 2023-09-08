HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is set to begin a big project in Howland next week that will ultimately change the configuration of a heavily traveled interchange.

The ramp from East Market Street to State Route 82 East in Howland will be closed for more than a year. It’s all part of a larger $20,440,000 project aimed at improving safety and congestion in an area that’s heavily traveled.

“The reason for this closure of this ramp is because there needs to be room for our crews to work at that interchange of state routes 46 and 82,” said Ray Marsch, ODOT spokesman.

It’s in Howland Township where Routes 46 and 82 meet that ODOT will soon begin transforming this interchange into a diverging diamond.

“This is going to be the first of its kind in Northeast Ohio,” Marsch said. “There is one in Columbus already, which they have seen great success, and that is why we are moving forward with this project is really to help improve safety in this area.”

There will be various lane restrictions during construction, and Marsch says drivers should be prepared.

“Please plan ahead as you drive through this zone,” he said. “Please give yourself plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

The project will officially kick off next week. It’s expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.