HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Three people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash on State Route 82.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes east of Howland Wilson Road.

A spokeswoman for the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the people taken to the hospital all had non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers are handling the investigation into the crash.