Howland museum could lose main attraction as Boy Scouts pay off sex abuse claims

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A museum in Trumbull County is in danger of losing its main attraction.

The Boy Scouts of America has announced it will sell its collection of Norman Rockwell paintings to help pay sex-abuse claims.

Those 59 paintings are housed at the Medici Museum of Art in Howland, which just re-opened to the general public in October.

Over 95,000 claims of sex abuse have been filed against the Boys Scouts of America. Money from the sale will go into a trust fund for victims.

The Boy Scouts of America filed the bankruptcy plan on Monday.