WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland man pleaded guilty to rape charges Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Larry Dirando, 19, pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of two counts of rape. He will be sentenced following a presentencing investigation.

A jury trial had been set for August 15.

Dirando was arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted in Weathersfield Township in May 2021.