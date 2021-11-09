Howland man facing additional child rape charges

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland man accused of sexually assaulting a child over several years is now facing additional charges.

William Ross, 62, was charged with one count of rape when his case was bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury.

Thursday, the grand jury returned an indictment of 12 counts of rape and eight counts of gross sexual imposition against Ross.

According to a criminal complaint, Ross sexually assaulted a young child between January 2002 and January 2008 beginning when the child was five years old.

The crimes happened in Liberty Township.