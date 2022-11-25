HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland man is in custody after an incident that happened with his neighbor on Thanksgiving Day.

Police were called around 2:30 p.m. The caller told police that his next-door neighbor on Overland Avenue NE pulled out a firearm after a brief argument over a rooster.

Police said that while they were heading over to investigate, dispatchers were on the phone with the man who was accused of pulling out the gun. The suspect, 31-year-old Joshua Oakes, told them that his neighbor must have mistaken his penis for a firearm.

The neighbor told police that Oakes was upset about a noisy rooster in his yard and began climbing on the fence and aggressively yelling at him.

According to a police report, the man said he asked Oakes to calm down and Oakes responded saying, “Do I need to get my nine?” The man said he then saw Oakes walk over to a vehicle parked in the driveway and grab what appeared to be a black firearm. He said he ran away to call police as he said Oakes appeared to be loading the firearm.

When officers questioned Oakes, he said that he was sick of the neighbors spying on him. He told police that he made a motion that looked like he was reaching for a gun, but that it was actually a battery charger.

While searching the vehicle, police reported finding a receipt for a gun and ammunition that were recently purchased by the suspect. Oakes admitted that it was inside the home, rolled up inside a winter hat.

Police reported seizing another gun from Oakes previously after a previous incident last month.

Oakes was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.