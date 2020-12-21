Howland investigators looking for suspect in afternoon bank robbery

Chief Nick Roberts says the suspect gave an employee a note indicating he had a weapon but did not show it

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland police are looking for the man accused of robbing a bank in the township Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 1 p.m. at the Chase Bank on Elm Road.

Chief Nick Roberts says the suspect gave an employee a note indicating he had a weapon but did not show it.

Roberts says the man got away with an unknown amount of cash and was last spotted walking down North River Road.

The suspect is described as a tall white man who was wearing jeans, a grey jacket with a hood and an orange bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at the 911 center at 330-675-2730.