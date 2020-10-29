Howland homeowners wake up to tree falling into house

The homeowner said thankfully, they were all in bed on the other side of the house

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A family in Howland woke up around 5:40 a.m. Thursday to a tree that fell into their home on Quarry Lane.

The homeowner said thankfully, they were all in bed on the other side of the house, so no one was hurt.

The tree fell into the living room, kitchen, porch and office.

The homeowner also said the tree is about eight feet in diameter.

They aren’t sure how much it’ll cost to fix it, but they do have homeowner’s insurance and another place to stay for a while after shutting the water off.

