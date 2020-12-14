Howland High School choir putting together ‘quarantine Christmas concert’

"I think it's very interesting to see how we were able to build it together without being with each other"

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Schools have had to adapt classrooms and extracurricular activities because of COVID-19. Trumbull County students are taking virtual classes until next year.

One Howland family is working together on a Christmas concert.

Due to COVID-19, students in the Chamber Choir at Howland High School are using this time to film their part of a “quarantine Christmas concert.”

“It was definitely different because you can’t actually experience it together. But I think it’s very interesting to see how we were able to build it together without being with each other and seeing how everybody has their different areas in doing it and having their part in it,” said senior Destiny Ross.

Like many students, Destiny described how the pandemic canceled out a lot of the events she had looked forward to this year.

“It’s definitely different because you don’t get all of the senior things. Can’t get together, can’t party and can’t have last concerts. But it’s also cool how we can change and adapt to it at the same time,” she said.

Tom Ross, Destiny’s father, played the role of photographer for his daughter’s project. He says although it was assigned this way due to the pandemic, he was happy to share this moment with her.

“Just being able to do something with her during her senior year. This is her last year in school, she missed out on the proms and homecomings. So when she has these little projects, I kinda get to be there with her, so that means a lot to me,” he said.

“I think it was a lot more fun to be able to go through it with him and not just be there by myself just recording and I think it was fun to have the different ideas together and work on it together,” Destiny said.