Howland Fire starts 24-hour staffing at Bolindale Station

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanks to the passage of a fire levy in November, there will now be four staffed ambulances around the clock in Howland Township.

On March 1, the Howland Fire Department started 24-hour staffing at its Bolindale Fire Station.

The department is still working to bring on three more full-time employees so that it can keep the station staffed around the clock every day.

Their target date for full-time, 24-hour coverage out of Bolindale is April 1.

“We felt we wanted to work a little bit early so we can kinda figure out what’s going on with things. We got some station improvements and some different things to look at,” said Howland Fire Chief James Pantalone.

The station on Ridge Road reopened from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily about three and a half years ago after it was closed for more than a decade.