Howland Fire Department's main station undergoes floor repairs Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - The bays at Howland Fire Department's main station are getting a touch-up.

On Wednesday, construction crews were filling in cracks, repairing any bad spots and smoothing out the surface.

The station was built in 1845 and has had a lot of wear and tear over the years.

Chief James Pantalone says they wanted to get this project done before winter.

"The floor was refinished about 20 years ago and once again it got to a point now we've been battling it, water problems, in our lower, in our basement area for about 10 to 15 years. So we knew eventually there was going to come a time when we were going to have to replace it," he said.

Pantalone expects the floors to be completed in about a week or two.