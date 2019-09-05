Howland Fire Department losing money as calls increase

The chief said said Wednesday's crews ran 20 calls in 24 hours and all but two were EMS-related

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland Fire Department is asking for voters’ support on November 5.

The department has seen a $300,000 loss from the tangible personal property tax and its call volume is increasing by about 300 incidents per year.

Last year, Howland FD ran about 3,800 calls.

Chief James Pantalone said 2019 is on track to be another record year.

He said Wednesday’s crews ran 20 calls in 24 hours and all but two were EMS-related.

Currently, the department staffs three ambulances full-time and a fourth during the daytime hours, but the need is there to have the fourth staffed around the clock, too.

Police said a drunk woman was hit by a car early Thursday morning. They said she called 911 for a ride shortly beforehand.

“I guess she tried to attempt a family member and a friend, and they didn’t pick up and somehow was struck by a car, so — but she’s OK,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Vail.

She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said she’ll be summoned into Warren Municipal Court for a walking in the roadway impaired charge.