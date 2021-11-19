Howland Farmers Market returns this weekend

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland Farmers Market will return this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For this pre-Thanksgiving market, there will be various amounts of produce to choose from as well as unique gifts.

The vendors will include Sleepy Hollow Farms, Little Wren Gluten-Free Home Bakery, Whipple Family Farm, Natural Excellence Farm & Gardens, Me and My Honey Apiary, Cookies to Go, Mary Ann’s Fine Foods, Forestview Farmhouse, Merlins Magical Treats, Sunburst Alpacas, Maple Leaf Acres LLC, Jason’s Marvelous Popcorn, Broken Beauty, DragonFly Grove, Mamalagel’s Bagels, Bre’s Patisserie, CopperHawk Farms, Bower’s Potatoes, Be Aware Bees Wax Wraps and Miller Livestock Co., Inc.

They are partnering with the Howland Police and Fire Departments, the Bazetta Police Department, the Niles Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol for a “Can the Cruiser” and “Fill the Pot” food drives which will serve to stock four local food pantries around Trumbull County.

Non-perishable canned food donations and charitable cash donations will be accepted at the info booth.

Market-goers are encouraged to arrive early for the best selection. They accept SNAP/EBT and

PEBT. The Howland Farmers Market has also partnered with Produce Perks Midwest to double up customers’ SNAP dollar for dollar, up to $25 a day.

The Howland Farmers Market’s Winter Season times are every first and third Saturday inside the Howland SCOPE center, located at 8273 High Street.