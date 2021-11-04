Howland Farmers Market moves indoors for winter season

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland Farmers Market is kicking off its indoor winter market season this weekend.

The market will move inside the Howland Scope Center for the next six months. It starts this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

More than 20 vendors are expected to participate during the upcoming season.

Vendors will be selling everything from locally grown produce, to grass-fed meats and baked goods, plus gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

“So farmers market in the winter is actually prime time for a lot of vendors. A lot of their farms are indoors,” said Alex Cornicelli, market manager.

he market will take place during the first and third Saturdays of each month with the exception of the first Saturday in January. The market also accepts SNAP.