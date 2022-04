HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people got out of Living Lord Lutheran Church in Howland safely Saturday afternoon after it caught fire.

It happened on the 800 block of Niles Cortland Road NE just before 2 p.m.

According to Howland Fire Department Captain Pugh, the fire caused minor damage to the outside of the church and minor smoke damage inside.

The church said there will be no impact on services.

Officials have not confirmed a cause of the fire.