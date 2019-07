The event, which was held at Howland High School, also included a 50 yard dash for kids

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Fourth of July activities started early in Trumbull County with the annual Stars and Stripes 5K run.

The event, which was held at Howland High School, also included a 50-yard dash for kids.

After the races wrapped up, there was a parade in Howland along East Market Street, which finished at the high school.