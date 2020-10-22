Howland art museum reopens with new Boy Scouts exhibit by Norman Rockwell

The Medici's location helped it to win the right to show off the Rockwell collection

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Medici Museum of Art in Howland opened to the general public for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday afternoon.

They have a collection of art dedicated to the American Boy Scouts from renowned artist Norman Rockwell.

“It shows the history of scouting and it shows all of the fun that the youth of America can have in the program,” said Ned Gold, chairman of the Rockwell Scout Art Collection.

The Medici’s location helped it to win the right to show off the Rockwell collection.

“Many museums and foundations competed for the art collection, the Boy Scouts of America art collection. We were very fortunate to have it here at the Medici Museum of Art,” said Katelyn Amendolara-Russo, associate director of the museum.

“One of the things they thought, they said, because we are within 50 to 60% of the U.S. population in a one-day drive,” Gold said.

Several community leaders were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is a former Boy Scout. LaRose was impressed by the exhibit.

“I grew up treasuring these paintings, and to be able to see them in real life is just a cool thing,” he said.

Members from local scout troops were also in attendance. Some were inspired to finish their own pieces of artwork after seeing Rockwell’s paintings.

“It’s amazing. All the work and details put into paintings is amazing and I didn’t think I would see anything like that,” said Scout Lillian Guesman.

The Medici Museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are recommended to maintain social distancing, just call 330-856-2120.

