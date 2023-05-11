YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lamar Advertising has announced that it will be celebrating National Pet Month by displaying pet names and images for free on digital billboards across the country.

By visiting Lamar’s website and completing the form, anyone can feature their pet on a digital billboard. Along with the picture, you can also choose what time and what billboard the picture goes on.

“Billboards have never been more popular as a medium for reaching the masses with creative content,” said John Miller, EVP of Sales and Marketing for Lamar Advertising Company. “With this in mind, we thought it would be fun to give pet owners the opportunity to celebrate and showcase their love for their pet on our network while at the same time showcasing the ease with which customized messages can be displayed on selected digital billboards.”

The event will run throughout the month of May.