(WKBN) – With the frigid temperatures and falling snow, everyone is trying to stay warm, including animals like stray cats.

“They can get frostbite on their paws, on their ears, but for the most part, these are cats that aren’t pets, so you can’t bring them in,” said Corky Stiles, president of TNR of Warren.

But, if you see a stray cat out in the cold, there are things you can do to help.

“If they can get their hands on them, styrofoam coolers… They have to be the bigger ones, though, so there’s enough room for the cat to get in, turn around, lay down. They can put straw in those and then something heavy on the top and face them away from the oncoming weather,” she said.

If you can’t find the styrofoam coolers, she said plastic totes could work, too. She suggests putting a smaller tote inside a bigger one and lining straw in between them for insulation.

After you get the styrofoam box or plastic tote, you’ll cut a small hole in the side of it for the cat to get inside, and make sure the lid is on tight.

Stiles said it’s important to only use straw, not a blanket or towel, because they can freeze and possibly cause the cat to get frozen to it.

She also said making sure they have fresh food and water is very important.

“They need to eat a lot of food because they burn calories to stay warm,” she said.

Water can freeze easily in the winter so there are some things you can do to keep it from freezing, like line the outside of the dish with straw or place a water bottle in the dish to keep the water moving around. She also said dry food is better than wet food so it doesn’t freeze.

Stiles said TNR does have some styrofoam boxes for anyone who may need them. They’re in their lobby, which is always open, and you can just grab one. They also take donations from anyone who may have some not being used.

One last thing she wants to stress.

“If you’re feeding [a stray cat], please spay and neuter it. Don’t let it get out of hand. You fix that one, and you’ve stopped a whole problem,” she said.

TNR offers spay and neutering at an affordable cost. She said once the weather breaks, they’ll begin taking outdoor cats again.