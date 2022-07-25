YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in the Mahoning Valley will need supplies for school. Numerous organizations and places collecting school supplies. It seems like more than ever.

The Southern Park Mall is collecting school supplies for the fourth year. The boxes have been at Center Court for two weeks. The mall has a list of items on its website. The collection goes until August 31.

“We’re using our real estate to collect for somebody else,” said Brian Gabbert, general manager of the Southern Park Mall. “We work with Boardman Local Schools, and they’ve actually given us a list of things that they look for, things that kids tend to need on a regular basis.”

WRS Wealth Advisors along South Avenue is also collecting school supplies during regular business hours. It has gotten paper and pens so far in its donation box, and the drive just started five days ago. WRS recognizes families need help and wanted to step in.

“Things like glue sticks, notebooks, crayons, pens and pencils. All of the normal things until the end of August,” said Steve Raseta, a spokesperson with WRS. “We look at the different communities around here and, obviously, we’re going to be partnering with the United Way to target different school districts that are going to need the most help.”

The United Way has partner schools and says the supplies will go to students who need them the most.

Protestant Family Service is taking a different approach. For the tenth year, it’s providing families with $50 vouchers to shop for school clothes at Burlington.

“Generally, we have a need. This year it’s insane,” said Cathy Pokrivnak, a spokesperson for Protestant Family Service. “The clothing drive is the same thing, and I’m looking for donations as well because we have been collecting donations, but it’s nothing near what we need,”

Back to school shopping is averaging $661 per student, up 8% this year. Clothing is costing 18% more and school supplies are up 7%. Protestant Family Service is not surprised. Its already seen a 400% increase in need for its food pantry.

If you wonder if you qualify for receiving the donations. Contact your local school district. They know what they’ll receive and how it will be distributed to you.