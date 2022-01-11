BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – When it comes to winter, there’s a lot to worry about when it comes to your car. One thing to look for is rust that can be caused by salt on the road.

To combat that, all you have to do is wash it off. Easy, right? But some car washes recycle water, so it’s like spraying saltwater onto your car.

You want to make sure you clean the salt off the underbody and, if possible, put on a ceramic or sealant to protect the body.

Charles Borton, owner of Borton Automotive Detailing, says that’s why it’s best to wash it yourself or have a professional do it.

“Especially to keep with this time of year, it’s great to go to your regular detailers or your shops or something or even if you’re doing it yourself to make sure that you’re spraying out your wheel wells very well,” he said.

You can also get your car ceramic coated or have paint protection film added to your ride, both of which are best done by professionals.

Borton also mentioned he’s been busy lately undercoating cars, which also helps fight off rust.