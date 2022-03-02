YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You may have noticed that Easter does not fall on the same Sunday every year. It can fall on a Sunday in March or April.

This year, Easter will be observed on April 17.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the day can fall between March 22 and April 25. It’s all connected to the cycle of the moon.

Easter falls on the first full moon after the spring equinox and that can vary.

In addition, Eastern Orthodox churches follow the Julian calendar rather than the Gregorian, which means Easter could occur between April 4 and May 8.