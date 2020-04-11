How Valley residents plan on keeping Easter as normal as possible this year

Some traditions include going to church with your family or eating special foods or chocolates

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Easter will be different this year — churches won’t be filled, families won’t be gathering and there will be no long lines at the Valley’s favorite chocolate stores.

But still, we’re finding a way to celebrate.

Julie Agardi of Trumbull County’s Greene Township parked in front of the Howland Gorant’s Friday afternoon and was hand-delivered her bag of chocolates.

Agardi said she misses going into the store as she always does. But, the store was closed to customers.

Bags of candy could be seen inside, ready for pick up, having already been ordered online or by phone.

“Mahoning County, Columbiana County, we got people calling from Akron, everywhere to get our chocolate,” said employee Kim Plyer.

Three miles away at Warren’s Cafe 422, Joseph Holko was picking up dinner.

“This is our restaurant and it’s Friday. It’s Good Friday and it’s time to have some fish,” he said.

Cafe 422 is now open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner only and will have a special take-out menu for Easter Sunday.

“We have roasted turkey, baked ham and also roasted, slow-cooked lamb,” said employee Serdar Dede.

At Warren’s Second Baptist Church, a sign explains that Easter services will be at 10:15 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

“Our particular approach to honoring the social distancing guidelines has been to utilize video clips from previous worship services for singing so that we don’t have to gather a choir or a group together. I’ve also used our ministers and deacons to offer prayers and scriptures from their homes, and they submit their videos and we’re ready to play them on Sunday morning,” said Pastor Todd Johnson.

